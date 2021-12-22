Gurpreet Bedi set to marry beau Kapil Arya; Shares haldi and mehendi photos

The wedding season for the year 2021 is in full swing as many actors have gotten married. Now actors Gurpreet Bedi and Kapil Arya have also joined the bandwagon and will be getting married soon. The wedding festivities of the couple have already begun and various celebrities from the TV industry are attending the celebration. Gurpreet had shared the pictures of her haldi and mehendi ceremonies on social media.

In the pictures, Gurpreet is seen in an elegant look and wore a fuschia pink kurta, salwar and dupatta with golden and green embroidery work on it. In another photo, she is seen flaunting her husband-to-be, Kapil Arya’s initials in her mehendi design.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "So it begins…Nothing would’ve been possible without you guys.. @bedi.kawaljeet @supreetbedi13 @aman.bedi.311 I am because you are! #mystrength #mybackbone #myfamily #blessed LET THE ROLLER COASTER BEGIN! #backtokg."

See post here-

Gurpreet and Kapil’s haldi ceremony is completed. She wore a stylish outfit and also colour-coordinated with her beau. Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur also shared a few pictures where the bride-to-be is seen enjoying the ceremonies.

On the work front, Kapil is known for his roles in shows like Jag Jannani Maa Vaishnodevi, C.I.D, and Doli Armaanon Ki and Gurpreet has also been a part of TV shows like Qubool Hai 2.0, Laut Aao Trisha, Dil Hi Toh Hai and others.



