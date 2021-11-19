Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra, Pragati Mehra & others open up about celebrations

November 19 is celebrated across the countries as Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti as it is the birth date of Guru Nanak. He was the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. Numerous celebrities of the television industry shared how they celebrated the festival with the rituals they follow.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin shared, “I go to the Gurdwara every year on this day to pray, no matter which city or state I am in, and I really enjoy the langar. My favourite is the kada prasad.”

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei actor Himanshu Malhotra shared, “Guru Nanak Jayanti is a special celebration for us. I make sure to pay a visit to the Gurudwara nearby. Some Gurdwaras also hold night prayers which begin around sunset and continue late in the night. The whole atmosphere is very peaceful and the langar is my favourite part of the day.”

Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra said, “Guru Purab is always special for us. I remember how devotees sing the hyme, the Katha from Guru Granth Sahib. Doing seva, eating langar and especially the kada prasad, add to the celebrations. All of these make this auspicious day even more happy, special and meaningful.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pragati Mehra shares about her devotion and that she regularly visits gurudwaras. She said, “I like the vibe of how one is just allowed to be, can sit for as long as one wants, pray, and above all the spirit of service to all in Sikh faith. I used to do langar sewa but last year it wasn't possible and this year I am shooting. So this time I won’t be able to partake in the ritual of visiting a Gurdwara and do the seva. On gurpurab I want to just say, Vand chakho (help others), Kirat karo (live with integrity) and Naam Japo (meditate God's name). #GuruNanakJayanti wishes to everyone.”

Thapki Pyaar Ki Season 2 actor Aakash Ahuja shared, “I have very fond memories of Guru Purab from my childhood. My cousins and I used to go to the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and do the seva on this day, which is considered auspicious. My dadi used to read Guru Granth Sahib at home so this day really means a lot to us.”



