From Gym to Red Carpet, take transformation lessons from Rubina Dilaik; WATCH

Want some major fashion inspiration? Well, actress Rubina Dilaik is the perfect person to take lessons from. From sarees to casuals, Rubina slays every outfit she slips into. The Bigg Boss winner raises the fashion bar every single time she dons a new outfit. She is quite active on Instagram and shells out major fashion goals. On Thursday, Rubina took to the photo-sharing application and treated her fans with a transition reel, with a twist. In the clip, we see Rubina runs into a room in an athleisure set and throws the pink piece of cloth in her hands up in the air and it unfurls into a pink ruffle scarf with Rubina having changed into her princess ensemble. She can be seen in a feathered crop top and a ruffled pink and blue skirt.

Her new reel has left her fans spellbound. Her post garnered thousands of likes within hours of update and the numbers are only increasing. The post also grabbed her friend Nikki Tamboli’s attention who commented, “You are so cuteee”. The TV actress’ social media is filled with her glamorous pictures and interesting posts. The 33-year-old actress is keeping busy with several interesting projects in her kitty. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. Did you know for her big-screen debut, she defeated 50 girls in a look test to bag the position? Yes, you read it right.

Over the years, Rubina’s career graph has been on the rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. Dilaik has earlier played the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title.

