Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels wonderful after becoming a father, says 'Baby is fine, raat bhar jaagta hai'

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh recently became parents to a baby boy. The star is currently on maternity leave and is resting at home with her son, while Haarsh was seen on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show. The media congratulated the new father on the set and asked about the baby's health. To which, Haarsh replied, "baby is doing well and keeps us awake all through the night but we are enjoying it."

Talking about coming on the set without Bharti, he said that we all are feeling sad today as Bharti has not come but very soon she will be back on the show, she is very healthy and strong and was working hard till the last day of her pregnancy. Haarsh added that he is sure that she will soon return to work as she does not like to sit at home without shooting.

Speaking about his new experience of embracing parenthood, Haarsh said that he always used to hear people telling him that he will experience a different feeling after having a baby. And now when he has finally become a father, he cannot agree more as he believes it's a different and wonderful feeling.

Haarsh also shared that looking at his little son is more like meditation, as it keeps him away from the outside world. Therefore he keeps staring at his baby for hours as he believes it relieves him from all the stress and tensions. He further added that while he is talking about him here, he can see his picture in his mind.

Haarsh is currently hosting two shows namely The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

