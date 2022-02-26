Haarsh Limbachiyaa gets shocked as Bharti Singh converts his writing area into a nursery

Ace comedian and actress Bharti Singh is going to embrace motherhood soon. She is married to scriptwriter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and they live in Mumbai. The couple also has a YouTube channel named LOL. The actress recently shared a video, where she offered a glimpse of the baby nursery that she has prepared. She also shared the reaction of her husband when he saw the room.

Bharti Singh shared the video of the décor of her baby’s room. She had converted her husband Haarsh’s writing room in the baby room and kept it a secret from him. She got cupboards installed and painted the room in pastel colours. There are shades of blue, pink and white in the room. There are white curtains on the window. When Bharti took Haarsh to the room, he was shocked to see his writing area converted into a nursery. On seeing the pastel theme, he says, “Thank you so much for converting my room into barbie doll’s bedroom”. Bharti jokes that she does not care because it is baby room now.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are presently seen as the hosts of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Bharti has also shared snippets of BTS videos from the sets, where she is seen trying to learn English from her teacher Karan Johar.

Talking about breaking the news of the pregnancy to Haarsh, she shared with Bombay Times, “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”



