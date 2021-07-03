Haarsh Limbachiyaa has a hilarious birthday gift for his wife Bharti Singh; Watch Video

Haarsh Limbachiyaa sings a birthday song for his wife-comic Bharti Singh and pulls a small prank on her.

It is the birthday of the laughter queen, Bharti Singh! On the special day, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is very excited and he wished her with a birthday song. The couple shares great on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The nation’s beloved ‘Lalli’ turned 37-years-old on July 3, and her husband shared a video of them as he sings a birthday song for her. The actress Bharti Singh jokes while saying, "You have sung the song but where is the gift". To this, he turns the camera towards her and puts on a mouse face filter. He says that his gift to her is her mouse face.

See video here: Click

Apart from her hubby, she also received birthday wishes from the TV and Bollywood industry. Raj Kundra said, “Happy happy birthday dearest Bharti sister lots of love and happiness”, Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Happpppyyyy birthdayyyyy bhartuleeeee”, comedian Sudesh Lehri wrote, “Happy birthday Bharti”.

The comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dated each other for a long period of 7 years and have married since 2017. Bharti has said in an interview that she had never thought of falling in love as she was very fat, but everything changed after she met Haarsh. She said, “Meine kabhi pyaar nahi kiya tha. Mujhe lagta tha ki mein moti hun to kisi mote se hi shaadi hogi, lekin Haarsh ne mujhe pyaar karna sikhaya. Uske ‘I Love You’ kehne se mere andar badlav aya.”

Bharti Singh will be soon seen in The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season.

Also read- Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Did you know the comedian wanted to become a rifle shooter?

Credits :Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram

Share your comment ×