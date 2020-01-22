Hacked actor Hina Khan’s birthday wish for her brother as she shares throwback PHOTOS is all things cute

Currently, Hina Khan is busy with the promotions of Hacked.

Ever since the trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked was dropped online, is trending on all socia​​l media channels and fans have been loving Hina Khan in a never seen avatar before. Talking about Hacked, the film is about a 19-year-old hacker, who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and wreaks havoc in her life. Besides Hacked, Hina will also be making her web debut with Damaged 2 and in the series, Hina Khan needed to smoke a cigarette and talking about the same, Hina said that she never smokes in real life and in order to stay true to the character, she had no option but to smoke.

In an interview, Hina Khan had said that she is the kind of person who runs away when someone smokes in the room, but since the character demanded it, therefore, she smoked for the first time ever and it was very difficult for her. Now today, amidst all the shootings and promotions, Hina Khan posted a photo with her brother on Instagram to wish him on his birthday and in the photos, which look like throwback vacation photos, Hina is seen posing with her brother on a yacht.

A few days back, Hina Khan had entered Bigg Boss 13 for the Elite Club Task and during the task, and Arti Singh were asked to apply hennah on her face and cut her hair short, respectively, and after the task, since Hina was impressed by both of them, therefore, she didn’t pick up one winner.

