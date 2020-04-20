Hacked actress Hina Khan is a selfie queen and her latest PHOTO is proof; Take a look

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks all glowy and beautiful. Check out the picture of the Hacked actress.

After having made a name for herself in the Indian television industry, has now ventured into other genres of entertainment too much to the excitement of all her fans and well-wishers. The actress who initially earned fame as the naïve daughter-in-law, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now reached the heights of popularity owing to her hard work and dedication. For the unversed, Hina was the first runner up of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss.

Keeping these things aside, we have recently come across a picture of the beautiful actress on her Instagram handle in which she appears glowy and ravishing. Hina has also tucked in a pretty white flower into her hair as seen in the close-up selfie. Moreover, the Lines actress opts for minimal makeup and dons a nude lip color while posing for the camera. Her mascara-rimmed eyes and pretty nose ring further add weightage to her beauty.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan began this year with her official entry into the Bollywood film industry. She made her debut with the mystery thriller Hacked that was helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The actress has a couple of interesting projects coming up for this year much to the rejoice of her fans. As of now, Hina is under home quarantine and resorting to the rules of social distancing and lockdown just like the other members of the film fraternity and Indian telly town.

