Hacked: Hina Khan’s casual look as she sports an orange pullover & red pants is as stylish as the star

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.

is a busy bee as this Former Bigg Boss contestant is currently busy with the promotions of her Bollywood film- Hacked. Every day, Hina Khan steps out in her stylish best to promote the film and it was only a few days back that Hina Khan visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film, and also play an interesting task with the gharwale. And today, at the onset of a brand new day, Hina Khan took to social media to post a series of photos wherein she is seen wearing red pants paired with orange sweater as she jetted off to New Delhi to promote the film.

Now we all know that Hina Khan shares a cordial rapport with , for the two met at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, and therefore, when Hina was asked to comment on the criticism that PeeCee received vis-a-via her Grammy’s outfit, as she caused quite a stir with her outfit's neckline that extended beyond her navel, Hina came out in support of PeeCee as she said that who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if they are comfortable? “I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for ten minutes. Its not easy to wear such an outfit. Its not an easy breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit,” said Hina.

Talking about Hacked, the film is directed by Vikram Bhatt, and the film, essentially revolves around Hina Khan, who portrays the role of a successful businesswoman who gets tracked by a 19-year-old lover. Hacked highlights how cyber-security and online privacy is in danger these days and besides Hina, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

