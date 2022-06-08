Hairaan Teaser: Nia Sharma and Kunal Roy Kapur collaborate for the romantic music video; Watch

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Apart from her stylish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Speaking of which, Nia is all set to collaborate with actor Kunal Roy Kapur for a music video titled 'Hairaan'.

Recently, Nia took to her Instagram handle and dropped the poster of Hairaan along with Kunal Roy Kapur. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "When Love Deceives …Excited for my next video - #Hairaan with the very cool @realkunaalroykapur. Out on 9th June on @VyrlOriginals Youtube channel. @javedali4u, @kaushikgudduofficialc @rajshekharis @aditya_datt @poojasinghgujral @stylingbyvictor". Today, Nia shared the teaser of Hairaan with her fans. As per the teaser, the song is based on betrayal.

Click here to watch the Teaser of Hairaan

Check out the poster of Hairaan

About Hairaan:

Hairaan is sung by Javed Ali and the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. The music has been given by Kaushik Guddu for the emotional number. Nia Sharma and Kunal Roy Kapur's starrer song is all set to release on 9th June at 11 am on VYRL Originals YouTube Channel.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

Also Read: Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik get papped as they step out in the city; PHOTOS