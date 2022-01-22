Hamari Bahu Silk: 5 things netizens need to know about Chahat Pandey and Zaan Khan’s show

Indian television has witnessed several shows which have managed to be the talk of the town – be it for the cast, plot or the way the story developed. Among these was Zee TV’s popular family drama Hamari Bahu Silk. The show went on to garner the eyeballs not just because of an interesting plotline but also for the controversy surrounding it. It has been reported that the cast of the show had accused the makers of not clearing the dues for a long time.

In fact, the team had even staged a protest led by Zaan Khan outside the building of Hamari Bahu Silk producers. While the matter made the headlines for almost a year, it was reported that the dues were finally cleared in mid-2021. “The payment issues from Hamari Bahu Silk have been resolved. My payment dues have been cleared. I know it took a lot of time but I am happy that things are sorted,” lead actress Chahat Pandey had told the Times of India. While the show has been in the headlines for a long time, there are a lot of things that the fans want to know about it. Here’s a look.

Serial cast real names

Hamari Bahu Silk came with a great ensemble of cast which included Chahat Pandey as Paakhi, Zaan Khan as Naksh Parekh, Reeva Chaudhary as Natasha Mitra etc. Manas Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Sarita Joshi were also seen in the show in supporting roles.

Story

Hamari Bahu Silk narrates the story of a street smart girl Paakhi who knows the art of getting things done and often grabs attention for the quality of her voice. On the other hand, there is actress Natasha who struggles with her husky voice. And while she gets a chance to get a big launch in a big project film, she needs to find an impressive voice to dub. While Paakhi and Natasha’s lines were meant to cross, the latter ends up insulting her during an RJ competition. However, destiny played her plans as Paakhi has the voice Natasha had been searching for. But will Paakhi dub for Natasha and help her get the stardom?

Makers

Hamari Bahu Silk was produced by Devyani Rale, Sudhanshu Tripathi and Jyoti Gupta and was helmed by Sumit Sodani. The story was written by Vishal/ Renu, Sudhir Singh, Pranjal Saxena and Manasvi Sharma

On air and off date

The show went on air on June 3, 2019, on Zee TV and went off air on November 8, 2019.

Where to watch

While the show has gone off air, you can watch Hamari Bahu Silk on Zee5.

