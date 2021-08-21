Hamari Bahu Silk fame Chahat Pandey on getting dues cleared: It took time but I am happy things are sorted

Hamari Bahu Silk serial lead actress Chahat Pandey will be returning to the television shows with the shows, with her new daily soap Nath Jevar Ya Janjir. In the show, she will be playing the role of Mahua, a sweet and simple girl. She recently thanked media for helping her get her dues for her previous show.

In an exclusive chat with Etimes TV, she showed gratitude to media for helping her get justice by highlighting the issue. She shared, “Yes, the payment issues from Hamari Bahu Silk have been resolved. My payment dues have been cleared. I know it took a lot of time but I am happy that things are sorted. I would like to thank all the media people who highlighted the issue and supported us, and also the channel who supported us and cleared our payment. And now, I have bagged a new show, I am very happy. I would say intezaar ka phal meetha hota hai.”

She also talked about her character and look in her upcoming show as she shared that she will be in a very simple look. She will be wearing very normal salwer kameez, jhumka, nath and ponytail. She added that she would love to wear nose rings as well.