Hamari Bahu Silk non payment of dues: Zaan Khan LASHES OUT at producers for not reaching out

Zaan Khan, who played the lead role in Zee TV's Hamari Bahu Silk, has yet again slammed the producers of the show for not repaying their dues despite several requests. Take a look.

The news of non-payment of dues to Zee TV's show Hamari Bahu Silk's cast is not hidden from anyone. All the actors, technicians, and crew have been deprived of their hard-earned money for more than 6 months now. The show's lead actors Zaan Khan, Chahat Pandey, and many others have come out in the open to share their ordeal. They have been pleading and requesting the producers to clear their payments, as they are facing huge financial crunches due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Not only this, but the crew also threatened to commit suicide if they're not paid their money. However, it looks like their plea is falling on deaf ears, as the Hamari Bahu Silk's team has yet not received any positive response from the producers. Now, the actors are losing their hope and calmness, as they are in desperate need of their money. Just a few hours ago, Zaan Khan took to his Instagram handle to share his anger, frustration with everyone, and yet again request the makers to give them the money they deserve, because despite the promises nothing is happening in their favour and they are now losing their cool.

In the video, Zaan lashed out at the producers and made a making a plea in desperation to them for clearing. He is seen aghast and tired of the situations that he and his crew are facing due to their negligence, he called them out for not responding to their calls and texts and not reaching out despite several requests. He is heard saying. 'I'm tired, we are tired. Please return are money in a week's time.' In a fit of rage and sheer disappointment he also said that if they want to blacklist everyone from the crew they are free to do so, but return the money back.

Take a look at Zaan's video here:

