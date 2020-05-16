Hamari Bahu Silk’s Zaan Khan calls out producers for non payment; Says ‘Stop being so inhuman’

Zaan Khan, who was seen playing the lead role in Hamari Bahu Silk, has claimed that the team hasn’t received their payments for the entire tenure of the show.

The showbiz industry in Mumbai is considered as the city of dreams. The artists here are working hard to meet their ends and to entertain the audience. And while the glitzy world of glamour seems quite attractive, it also has a dark side which not many of us are aware of. A side which is painful and full of struggles and which is the harsh reality of this showbiz industry. And this dark side of the industry was highlighted recently, after the team of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk, starring Zaan Khan, Chahat Pandey and Reeva Chaudhary, called out the producers for non payment. According to media reports, the cast and crew of the show are yet to receive their payments for the entire tenure of the show.

The news came into light after there were reports that the team of Hamari Bahu Silk might resort to suicide if their payments are not cleared. Sharing the news, actor Zaan Khan slammed the producers for the inhuman behaviour and demanded the clearance of payments. In a post on Instagram, Zaan wrote, “This is for me, for my co actor's, my fellow technician's, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms, sphere origin, four lions, Fireworks, and many more and never have I had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. Producers- @devyanirale, @guptajyoti12, Sudhanshu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors. BOHOT HO GAYA AB! stop being so inhuman.”

To note, as per a report published in Telly Chakkar, the cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk hasn’t received the 90% payment for their services. A source close to the cast and crew told the portal, “While the world is in lockdown and needs money to survive, the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk are almost begging and pleading to the biggies for their payments to be done. They are only asking for their own money, that the producer owes them, can you understand the frustration level? You have given your all to a show and for the service, you are not even paid, especially in this lockdown situation. A few character artists along with make-up personals have given up on the situation. They have been crying. It won’t be surprising if they resort to suicide as they are in a situation wherein ending their lives must seem easier than surviving and begging for their own money. Trust me, the situation is gross”.

