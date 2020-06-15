Hamari Bahu Silk's Zaan Khan CALLS OUT 'hypocrisy' of the industry: We've been asking for help since a month

Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan lashed out the entertainment industry for not listening to the show's cast and crew, who have been pleading to the producers to clear their unpaid dues for the past one month.

Since the past month or more, the Indian Television industry has been buzzing with news of non-payment of dues to the actors and the staff. Many actors have come out to express that they have not been paid for their work yet, and have been facing a major financial crisis. Among them were the team of Zee TV show Hamari Bahu Silk. All the lead actors and crew of the daily soap have been pleading to the producers and the channel to pay them their hard-earned money. The crew also threatened to commit suicide if they're not paid their money as they have no money left for survival. However, it looks like their plea is falling on deaf ears, as nothing has materialized even now.

Now, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate and alleged suicide, the talks about mental health and depression have started all over social media. Taking cue of this, Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show, has now requested everyone to listen to their pleas also and save them as they are the entire team is mentally disturbed. Calling out the hypocrisy of the entertainment industry, an angry Zaan shared, "This is the hypocrisy of it all, the entire unit of Hamari Bahu Silk which includes 50 people have been pleading for their money. If not today, it may happen that they take a drastic step tomorrow. Since the past one month, each one of us from the cast and crew has been sharing our conditions with you all. We have been going through mental as well as financial trauma. We have been voicing out loud that our mental health is getting affected and we need help."

Please help the people who are still alive, otherwise, it would be too late, and people will only write 'Rest in peace.' We request you to please help the Hamari Bahu Silk team," a disheartened Zaan said.

Zaan also shared the updates on their multiple requests to the channel and the producers for clearing their dues, He mentioned, 'They have said that things will be cleared out this week, the paperwork is in process. However, they have been talking about the paperwork for the past 8 months. If the dues are not cleared within this week, then we all (cast and crew) will have to take the legal route. Filing an F.I.R against them is the last option left for us.

ALSO READ: Hamari Bahu Silk non payment of dues: Zaan Khan LASHES OUT at producers for not reaching out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×