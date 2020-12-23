Hamari Wali Good News, Apna Time Bhi Aayega complete 50 episodes: Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand & others celebrate

It was a moment of celebration for the teams of Hamari Wali Good News and Apna Time Bhi Aayega as the two shows completed 50 episodes. Check out inside photos from their celebrations on sets.

Two new shows that marked their entry on Television on October 20, achieved a small milestone recently, paving way for their ladder to success. We're talking about Zee TV's shows Hamari Wali Good News and Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The two shows completed 50 episodes recently. Yes, you read that right. Hamari Wali Good News and Apna Time Bhi Aayega have been keeping fans entertained since their launch, and now they have already touched the mark of 50 episodes, moving towards a journey to achieve more.

The teams of Hamariwali Good News and Apna Time Bhi Aayega celebrated this milestone with cakes, happiness, and togetherness on the sets as they prayed for a fruitful journey ahead. On achieving their first feat in Hamari Wali Good News, Juhi Parmar expressed her happiness, 'This is an overwhelming yet exciting achievement for me and the whole team. I believe that the success and love that we have received until now is owed to the brilliant work put in by the entire cast and crew as a team together.'

'We are extremely glad and grateful to the audience who has warmly and openly accepted Hamariwali Good News and its characters. Here’s to hoping for many more achievements,' Juhi concluded.

Megha Ray who replaced Anushka Sen on Apna Time Bhi Aayega shared, 'The achievement of completing even a small milestone like 50 episodes seems like a great one! We indeed had quite a blast celebrating on set with the entire team gleaming and cheering in joy. It was an extremely proud moment for us and for me too, even though I joined the show much later.'

Check out inside photos from their celebrations on sets:

Hamari Wali Good News stars Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand, and Srishti Jain in the lead roles. Apna Time Bhi Aayega features Megha Ray, Tannaz Irani, and Fahmaan Khan in pivotal roles.

