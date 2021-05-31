Hansa aka Supriya Pathak’s ‘not a khichdi’ dish impresses daughter in law Mira Kapoor; SEE PHOTO

Supriya Pathak’s daughter-in-law, Mira Kapoor shares a Gujarati dish made by Supriya on her social media and also adds a reference to the popular show Khichdi to her post.

The show Khichdi has been deemed as one of the most popular comedy shows on television screens. The show has a huge audience that still watches the episodes since they never fail to brighten up our moods. It was a hit owing to its remarkable and talented star cast comprising Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, and others. In the show, Supriya Pathak played the lead female role of Hansa, who was shown as a disastrous cook. Mira Kapoor, the daughter-in-law of Supriya Pathak, recently shared a picture of a Gujarati dish made by Supriya and also gave a Khichdi reference to the post.

The star wifey Mira Kapoor shared a picture of a traditional Gujarati thali on her social media. In the post, she took a jibe on the cooking skills of Hansa (Supriya) from the show Khichdi as she was shown as a pathetic cook in the show. There are numerous episodes in the show where it has been very comical whenever Hansa decides to cook and it used to turn out to be a disaster. She says that the dish is ‘not a khichdi by Hansa’ as the dish made by Supriya is a very delicious dish. In the post, Mira also wrote, “Saras Gujju Thali Supriya Ben” in appreciation of the Gujarati thali.

See post-

Supriya Pathak is one of the most famous actresses on TV and Bollywood. The actress had started her TV career with the show Idhar Udhar and worked in numerous other shows including Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Chanchan. The show Khichdi has been very popular over the years owing to which there was also a second season of the show. The role of Hansa in the show is the most remarkable comic role of the actress.

