Hansal Mehta reveals Sanjeev Kapoor’s iconic dish ‘Shaam Savera’ on Khana Khazana a changed their lives

Hansal Mehta is a prestigious film director, writer, actor and producer, who has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. The director recently recalled his first job as filmmaker, for the show Khana Khazana, which became the base of his successful career. In an interview with Mashable, he also opened up on how celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor became the face of the show, and a household name.

Sanjeev became a star and was the biggest name in the Indian cooking-shows industry in the 1990s and 2000s. However, not everyone was confident that he could make it work. Hansal said about his first job as a filmmaker, “ZeeTV had just started so I went there. I wrote a proposal, a flow chart actually, about what the show will be like. I thought I was so cool. Within three weeks, Zee TV gave me a check, saying ‘yes, you make the show’. The start was phenomenal. You almost feel like ‘F*ck, you’ve arrived.' I got a show based on food! Both things together.”

He shared that he would go to hotel, looking for chefs who would look presentable. He said that went to Centaur, now Tulip Star Banquet Hall. He asked the manager. The manager presented his four chefs like it was Hansal’s swayamvar to choose the one he likes. They all having coffee and another guy in a chef coat arrives, who told them that he should let him know if he needs anything, ‘my name is Sanjeev Kapoor."

He said he went home and called Sanjeev to ask him to meet up. They started shooting but Sanjeev was ‘rejected’ by ZeeTV, because they wanted a woman and housewives want someone relatable, a woman cooking, not a man. Hansal said that they struggled for 12 weeks show did not take off with the female chef-host. By the 12th episode, the channel gave up and told Hansal that they were shutting down the show. For the last few episodes, he was allowed to do whatever he liked.

When the chef they had called refused to appear, Hansal called Sanjeev again. He further shared in the interview, “Sanjeev came over and asked me ‘what do I make’? I showed him the paneer, the spinach, the chicken, onion, tomatoes and stuff. He said he'll think of something. And he came up with this dish called Shaam Savera. Hansal described the dish as spinach and paneer dumplings in a buttery gravy. He added the dish became 'iconic', changing lives for both of them. He said that he got more than one lakh letters from people, praising the dish and ‘Sanjeev Bhaiyaa’.”

Sanjeev was part of the show for 22 years. He later opened his chain of successful restaurants and Hansal went on to make acclaimed movies such as Aligarh, Shahid and more.

