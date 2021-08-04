Hanste Raho: Kapil Sharma threatened by Raju Srivastava’s new show? Read Inside

Comedian Kapil Sharma is returning with the new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo is already released and fans are looking forward. Amid this, another famous comedian Raju Srivastava is also launching his new show Hanste Raho. He is known for the mimicry of famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and others.

However, in an interview with Bollywood Life, he shared his thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s show and said, “I am not scared, he’s like our brother. Earlier, we used to do shows together and he used to come to see my show. Today, he is doing very well in his career.” He further said that India is so grand that one or two comedy shows are not enough. To note, he started doing stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up.

In the spin-off The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions he won the title of "The King of Comedy". He had also participated in Bigg Boss 3. He later participated in the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala and in 2013, he along with his wife participated in Nach Baliye 6. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

In 2014, Samajwadi Party fielded him from Kanpur for the 2014 Lok Sabha election but he returned the ticket saying he was not getting enough support from the local units of the party. He also joined Bhartiya Janta Party.

Coming back to Kapil Sharma, the comedian is one of the most loved. He had taken a break as he wanted to spend time with his wife who was then pregnant with his second child.

