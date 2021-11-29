Happily Ever After: Newlywed Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani shares wedding PICS with Poonam Preet Bhatia

28 November was an immensely special day in the TV industry as Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani and his longtime sweetheart Poonam Preet Bhatia got hitched and their big fat Indian wedding came to a beautiful conclusion. The couple and their friends and family have been in the news for a while for their glamorous pre-wedding shenanigans. On Sunday itself, Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih even shared a clip of the happy couple taking their pheras. Now, the man himself, Sanjay shared some magnificent shots with his new wife and put a very sweet caption as well.

In the gorgeous pictures that Sanjay shared, the couple looked quite content and happy. The post included a series of professional shots. In one of the pictures, the couple looked completely in love as they looked intensely into each other’s eyes. Sanjay looked royal in his beige, glittery sherwani and turban and Poonam looked absolutely stunning in her maroon lehenga and elaborate jewellery. Sanjay's caption reflected his excitement and happiness. “28.11.2021 Love Laughter & Happily Ever After #JUSTMARRIED #tothemostbeautifulbride #gratitudeforeverything" The actor’s pride for his pretty bride could be also noticed as he declared her the ‘most beautiful bride’.

Check the post:

Sanjay and Poonam have been making headlines with glimpses of their dreamy wedding celebrations. A while back, their engagement pics got viral as it was the second time Sanjay proposed to Poonam. The couple got originally engaged in 2018.

Also Read: WATCH: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani ties the knot with ladylove Poonam Preet in a star studded wedding