Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Himani Shivpuri tests positive for COVID 19

Himani Shivpuri of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame has announced that she tested positive for COVID 19 and has asked anyone in contact with her in the last few days to get tested.
Mumbai
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Himani Shivpuri tests positive for COVID 19
With the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, every new case has become alarming. Himani Shivpuri, who has a profound body of work on both television and films, has been found to be COVID 19 positive. The veteran actress is currently seen essaying the role of Katori Devi Singh in Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay kohli's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actress announced her health update on Instagram. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."

According to reports, the actress noticed symptoms during an ad shoot and immediately got tested. In a co-incidence of sorts, producer Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. In a statement, he had shared, "He stated, 'I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities.'All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan also stars Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. The show revolves around a police officer, who is aggressive on field but is a timid husband at home. Himani Shivpuri has shown her prowess as an actress in a number of films including Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Koyla. She has also been part of a number of TV shows including Doli Armaano Ki, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi.

