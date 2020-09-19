Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Himani Shivpuri discharged after testing COVID 19 positive; in home quarantine

Himani Shivpuri took to Instagram to announce that she has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in home quarantine. She tested COVID 19 positive a week ago.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is currently seen in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she tested COVID 19 positive. The actress had shared the development on her Instagram and now she has updated the fans saying she has been discharged and is currently in home quarantine. Sharing a picture of the COVID 19 warriors, she wrote, "A big thank you to our Covid warriors - the hospital staff. Am back in home quarantine! Thank you all for your positive wishes."

Himani Shivpuri was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted a week ago. She had announced this on Instagram and asked people who were in touch with her to get themselves tested. "Good morning this to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me, kindly get yourself tested." She also told PTI that she got admitted as the doctor suggested given her age and history of diabetes. "I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from."



In a co-incidence of sorts, producer Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before she was diagnosed with it. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan also stars Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. Himani Shivpuri has shown her prowess as an actress in a number of films including Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Koyla. She has also been part of a number of TV shows including Doli Armaano Ki, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi.

