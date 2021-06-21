‘Happy Anniversary Rubinav’ trends as Rubina Dilaik posts a romantic video for her 'munchkin' Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik pens a note for Abhinav Shukla on their wedding anniversary. ‘Happy Anniversary Rubinav’ trends on social media as fans shower love on them.

Actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress is married to the actor Abhinav Shukla. It is the wedding anniversary of the couple today. Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town, South Africa as he is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rubina has resumed the shoot of her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Hence, the couple is not able to celebrate their anniversary together. But the actress has shared a post on her social media handle for him.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has shared a video in which Abhinav is seen enjoying nature and doing photography. She is seen giving him a flower and he smiles and takes it. In the caption, the actress has shared that Abhinav is her greatest strength and weakness, as she feels blessed growing every day with him. She wrote, “You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light , you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you , n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin”

See video- Click

After the show Bigg Boss 14, the couple has become fans' favorite. They participated in the show together and received massive love from the audience. On the anniversary of the couple, ‘HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV’ is trending on Twitter as fans gave them best wishes. Some tweets are as follows:

You don't marry the person you can live with—you marry the person you can't live without. Here's some special pics of @RubiDilaik & @ashukla09 HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV.

You don't marry the person you can live with—you marry the person you can't live without. Here's some special pics of @RubiDilaik & @ashukla09 . HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV pic.twitter.com/PZnwz3xaqI — Farah (@fairy__fk) June 21, 2021

Fairy And Prince Charming Magical Day When Two Pure Souls Met , Life Long Love Officailly Tie Knot On 21st June , RubiNav Forever HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV.

Fairy And Prince Charming

Magical Day When Two Pure Souls Met , Life Long Love Officailly Tie Knot On 21st June , RubiNav Forever

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV pic.twitter.com/wnejDHVxm0 — 23 Hours (@ShanayaFanGirl) June 21, 2021

Thank you for showing us what real-life "happily ever after" means. Best wishes for today and for all the days to come. "Happy Anniversary to the ideal couple Rubinav".

Thank you for showing us what real-life “happily ever after” means. Best wishes for today and for all the days to come. "Happy Anniversary to the ideal couple Rubinav"@RubiDilaik @ashukla09 HAPPY ANNIVERSARY RUBINAV pic.twitter.com/jRlEuK5mOi — Vaishu Namdev (@NamdevVaishu) June 21, 2021

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

