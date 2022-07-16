Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: 5 times Kahiin toh Hoga actress displayed her love for chikankari suits

Aamna Sharif is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress rings her birthday on July 16. She proved her mettle in acting with some very successful shows. The actress garnered a massive fan following with her show Kahiin Toh Hoga. Her romantic chemistry with actor Rajiv Khandelwal was a hit among the audience. She also appeared in other shows including Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and others. She has also worked in popular Bollywood movies like Aloo Chaat, Ek Villain. Aamna is also cherished for her spectacular fashion and styling in both modern and traditional outfits. The actress has a special love for chikankari suits. Here are some of her inspirational looks on her special day.

White floral print

For the look, the actress sported a gorgeous white floor-length kurta which has chikankari work around the neckline and she paired it with a silver jhumkas.

Ombre pink suit

Kahiin Toh Hoga actress looks gorgeous in an ombre pink kaftan style suit which has been paired with a string detail around the waist.

Henna green shimmery suit

Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor looks party ready in dark green sharara style suit. It has chikankari work all over the suit and she paired it with long earrings.

Fushia pink kurta

The actress looks beautiful in the beautiful bright pink kurta, which she had paired with white flared sharara pants. The kurta had white chikankari work on it and she wore a silver jhumka with it.

Beauty in black kurta

Aamna looks spectacular in the black kurta, which had white chikankari work on it. She paired the look with chandbalis.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Aamna Sharif a very happy birthday!

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Aamna Sharif to play an emotionally inclined character in forbidden love saga 'Aadha Ishq'