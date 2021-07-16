Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Here’s lesser known facts about Kahiin to Hoga actress

Aamna Sharif has turned a year older today. She is known for her role in Kahiin to Hoga and became a household name.

Aamna Sharif, a well-known name in the television industry, doesn’t need any introduction. She has proved her mantel from her performance and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She rose to fame after playing the iconic role of Kashish Sinha in Kahiin to Hoga and became a household name. The show also featured Rajeev Khandelwal and Gurpreet Singh in the lead roles. The actress was part of the show till 2007. She returned to television after six years from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She had replaced and essayed the role of Komolika. She got married to film distributor-turned-producer boyfriend Amit Kapoor in 2013 and converted to Hinduism before her wedding. The couple was blessed with a son in 2015. After playing the role of Kashish, she was seen in the show Hongey Judaa Na Hum. She made her film debut with the 2009 Bollywood film Aloo Chaat opposite Aftab Shivdasani. But none of her films gained her recognition and she returned to television.

Today is her birthday and to make her day more special let us tell some lesser-known facts about the actress:

Reportedly, she suffers from acrophobia since childhood. She has revealed this in an interview. To note, acrophobia is fear of heights. Once shooting for her show, she had to climb a long ladder in a scene. She was unable to do so and then with the help of her co-actors she was able to do.

The actress has appeared in music videos too. She was featured in the songs include Dil Ka Aalam, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka, Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein, Laamaseelu Soora, and Mujhko Piya Ki Yaad Sataye, to name a few.

The actress adopted Hinduism after her marriage. She was Muslim before marriage but still uses her Sharif title. The actress was born to an Indian father and her mother is of Persian and Bahraini descent. She is also making her digital debut with the show Damaged 3.

Also Read: Aamna Sharif shares her first look as tough cop from her debut web series ‘Damaged 3’

Share your comment ×