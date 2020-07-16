  1. Home
Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Mahhi Vij shower actress with heartfelt wishes

Aamna Sharif's friends from the TV fraternity have wished the actress on her birthday on social media. Check out the posts.
Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Mahhi Vij shower actress with heartfelt wishesHappy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Mahhi Vij shower actress with heartfelt wishes
One of television’s most popular actresses, Aamna Sharif celebrates her 38th birthday on 16th July 2020. Wishes have been pouring in for the gorgeous diva from all over the country on social media. She has been a part of several daily soaps including Kahiin To Hoga, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, and others. Aamna has been able to win the hearts of the audience with outstanding performances in all the shows she has been a part of till date.

Numerous friends and well-wishers of the actress have sent birthday wishes for her on social media. Among them is Karishma Tanna who has shared a throwback picture with Aamna on Instagram and writes, “Happy happy birthday. A very helpful soul, always so caring and loving. I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you. Love you.” Apart from that, Aamna’s co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pooja Banerjee writes, “Happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial. Bahott Sara Pyaar.” Among others who have wished Aamna on her birthday include Arjun Bijlani and Mahhi Vij.

Check out the posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest birthday aamnasharifofficial Bahott sara Pyaar

A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (poojabanerjeee) on

On the work front, Aamna Sharif is currently seen in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Erica Fernades, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Chouksey, Karan Patel, and others in the lead roles. She plays the role of the vamp Komolika in the show that was earlier portrayed by Hina Khan. There is no second doubt about this fact that Aamna has perfectly portrayed this iconic character in the show. 

