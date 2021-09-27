Happy Birthday Abhinav Shukla: 5 times the actor proved he is adventurous & a khatron ka Khiladi in real life
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just got over and although Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of this season there was one name that won all our hearts. That name was non-other than Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav, who became quite popular after his stint in Bigg Boss 14, enjoys a massive fan following on social media today. The actor has turned a year older today and on his special day, we want to highlight his love for adventure and prove that he is a big-time adventure junkie.
1) Downhill biking
How many of you have tried your hands on downhill biking? Not many right? Well, out of the many adventures he has tried in his life, downhill biking is one of them. And let us tell you that it is one of the scariest adventures to try. A slight disbalance on the bike can cost you your bones. In the video, we can see Shukla coming down in speed on his bike. In fact, he captioned the video as, “#downhill no broken bones !!!!!!!!”
2) Camping in the woods
Camping has become the new trend and we see a lot of people who step out in the open for this amazing experience. Well, Rubina Dilaik’s hubby Abhinav too has his inclination towards camping and that is evident in this picture. In this picture, we can see Abhinav stepping out of the cosy tent that he has made on the back of his open car. Abhinav captioned the image as, “A good outdoor and a cosy tent is all that is needed for a good day !”
3) Jumping in the middle of the ocean
Not everyone can jump in the middle of the ocean fearlessly. Well, the ease with which Abhinav jumped in the middle of the sea from a height proves his love for adventure.
4) River Rafting
This picture of Abhinav holding an oar in his hand and posing on the rafting boat like a pro is proof enough that the actor is not afraid to try new adventures every time.
5) Trekking
If you follow Abhinav Shukla on Instagram, you would know that the actor keeps sharing his adventure stories with his fans and followers always. The recent adventure he indulged in was trekking. He went for the Dev Kund trek that is a 12 Kms walk through a forest along the Kundalika Reservoir. The happiness and excitement on his face clearly show his love for adventure.
