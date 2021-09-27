Happy Birthday Abhinav Shukla: Rubina Dilaik shares a heartwarming post for her 'sunshine'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla rings in his birthday today on 27th September. On the special day, his wife Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming post for him as she lists the qualities, she admires in him and that make her love him. The couple had tied the knot in 2018 and they are each other’s strength.

Rubina Dilaik shared on her social media a candid picture of Abhinav Shukla as she talked about her feelings for him on his birthday. She wrote in the caption, “You have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman ! Your learning zeal in life , your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more that every-time I see a new YOU , I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again! Thank you for Being You , and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day …. Happy Birthday my Sunshine @ashukla09”.

See the post here:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. There were issues in their marriage when they entered the show, but with time they spent in the house, their bond became stronger. During Abhinav’s stay in Cape Town, South Africa for KKK11, Rubina used to post mushy pictures with hubby as she missed him. She captioned them with, “One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”. The couple has also appeared in a music video together, which was highly appreciated by the fans.

