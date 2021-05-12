Happy Birthday Adaa Khan: 5 lesser known facts about the former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant

The stunning beauty and audience’s favourite Naagin, Adaa Khan is popular for her excellent acting skills. Adaa started her acting career in the year 2009 with the TV serial Palampur Express and went on to do the show Behenein. She has been the face of numerous TV commercials. The actress became more popular later with the TV show, Amrit Manthan. The actress became the favourite of the audience with her charming looks and fabulous expressions. However, the show that made her the star performer on the TV screens was the show Naagin 2.

Adaa Khan played the negative role of Shesha, a snake woman, and the show was highly successful. Adaa won numerous awards for portraying the negative role on screen. The actress has also been part of the stunt based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, where she was seen effortlessly performing various stunts. On the occasion of her birthday, we present to you 5 lesser-known facts about the stunning actress.