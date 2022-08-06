Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: 5 PICS of him with his daughter Tvisha that prove he's a doting dad

Popular singer Aditya Narayan celebrates his birthday today, 6th August. The star was born to renowned singers Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan on 6th August 1987. Aditya needs no introduction as he has already carved a special corner in the hearts of the masses with his melodious voice. He stepped into the showbiz world at a very tender age and starred in numerous films as a child actor such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela. He has a long successful history in the industry and has delivered some of the superhit songs to the masses.

Apart from singing, Aditya is also known for his impeccable hosting skills and has been a host for many popular shows on Television. He proved his hosting prowess in several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

Speaking about his personal life, Aditya got married in an intimate ceremony to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The duo tied the knot on 1 December 2020 and was attended by close family and friends. Aditya and Shweta were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022 and named her Tvisha.

Aditya and Shweta are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. The singer's happiness is unbounded as he

cherishes every little moment with his daughter. Aditya has several times proved that he is a doting father and never fails a chance to spend some quality time with his bundle of joy amidst his hectic schedule.

On his birthday, let's take a look at Aditya's 5 PICS with his little munchkin Tvisha:

Pinkvilla team wishes Aditya Narayan a very happy birthday!

