Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: Some lesser known facts about the Indian Idol 12 host

The popular singer and an excellent host, Aditya Narayan is a widely known name in the television industry. The singer is the son of the veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha. Though he is the son of a highly celebrated singer, he has never tried to take advantage of his father’s name. He had earned this popularity with his hard work. He is a multi-talented artist who has skills of singing, acting, hosting and he has also been assistant director of a film. He has hosted the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for numerous seasons and presently he is the host of the top singing reality show Indian Idol 12. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are lesser-known facts about the singer.

The singer-actor had shared in an interview that he had initially lived in a 1BHK house with his mother and father in his mom’s house at Kalina.

While everyone knows bout his father as a prominent singer, very few people know that his mother was also a fabulous regional singer, which made him inclined toward m He made his singing debut with a Nepali movie Mohini.

The singer made his acting debut as a child actor in the superhit movie Pardes, with the cast of Shahrukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. But he became a household name with the movie Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, where he played the role of the son of . He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1999.

As a child artist, he has performed in more than 100 songs. He also released a music album named ‘Aditya Polygram music’.

He has done diploma in English Contemporary Music from The Tech Music School for graduation, in the year 1996.

He has recorded songs in almost 16 languages in the last numerous years.

He was also the assistant director in Ranveer and Deepika’s movie ‘Ram-Leela’, which was made under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house.