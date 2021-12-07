Happy Birthday Ali Asgar: 5 memorable characters portrayed by actor on small screen

Ali Asgar is a well-known actor in the telly world. He has worked in many hit shows and left an impressive mark on his fans’ minds. Currently, he is seen in the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He essays the role of Dadi and has been appreciated also. The seasoned actor, who returned to television as Akbar in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal has no complaints that female characters have become his identity. In a conversation with ETimes TV, the actor had mentioned that he is very thankful that people have accepted him.

There was a time when Ali Asgar had quit the comedy series because of 'creative differences' and because his character on the show was becoming stagnant. Asgar played Pushpa Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show, suffered a massive upheaval some months ago after headliner Kapil Sharma allegedly assaulted co-star, Sunil Grover. Well, Grover did not return to the series and neither did several others from the line-up, Ali Asgar among them. Well, today he is celebrating his birthday and on this day we will talk about his memorable characters which he has played on screen.

Asgar appeared as Kamal Agarwal in the Star Plus TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The show ran on Star Plus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008 and it was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms. The family drama explored the worlds of Parvati, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of Agarwal family. The show also had Anup Soni who played the role of Suyash Mehra, Shweta Kawatra/ Achint Kaur who played the role of Pallavi Agarwal as the major supporting cast.

The actor also appeared in SAB TV's show F.I.R. as Inspector Raj Aryan. The sitcom aired from 31 July 2006 to 23 January 2015, on SAB TV. The show was produced by Edit 2 Productions and was nominated for the Best Sitcom category at the Indian Telly Awards in 2009.

In popular Kutumb, he played the role of Samay Mittal. The show had two seasons but the seasons' plots were not related. It features Pratham (Hiten Tejwani) and Gauri (Gauri Pradhan) in the lead role.

In Jeannie Aur Juju, he played the role of Vicky. The fantasy sitcom aired on SAB TV. It premiered on 5 November 2012 and ended on 6 June 2014 and was adapted from the American sitcom I Dream of Jeannie. Ali Asgar plays a pilot who discovers a 2000-year-old genie, who was originally played by Giaa Manek and was later replaced by Rubina Dilaik.

In Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he played the role of Akbar. This show is based on folktales of mighty Mughal Emperor Akbar and his witty and trusted courtier Birbal.

