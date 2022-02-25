Happy Birthday Aly Goni: 5 fun moments of the actor with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni is a popular actor in the telly world. He has won the hearts of his audience from his performance in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also starred Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles. He essayed the role of Romi Bhalla in the show. However, post the show he was not seen in any daily soaps but he participated in a reality show Bigg Boss 14. He came out as one of the strongest contestants but it was his link-up with Jasmin Bhasin which was gaining more popularity.

Both were good friends earlier but after entering the show they realised their feelings for each other. It was during one of the episodes Jasmin had confessed her feeling and since then they are going strong. The couple is still together even after the show ended. Post coming out they are seen in many music videos. Well, his fans are eagerly waiting for him to see in any show. Aly is also very active on social media and often shares pictures with Jasmin.

Today, the actor has turned a year older and on this day, we will share with you his goofy pictures with Jasmin. Take a look here:

Not many know that Aly had started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. In 2015, he had played the main lead Raj Kapoor by replacing Vibhav Roy in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and the show went off the air in January 2016.

