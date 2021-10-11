Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 times KBC 13 host became a genie for the contestants & won hearts

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one such game show that has a lot of sentiments of people attached to it. Everything about this show has made it easier for it to make a place in our hearts. But one of the main pillars of this reality game show has been and will always be Amitabh Bachchan. This show is running so successfully for the past 12 seasons and this is the 13th successful season, yet fans have the same excitement and thrill about KBC that they had during the initial seasons. Big B is celebrating his 79th birthday today and on this day we thought of listing down 5 such moments from the show where he won millions of hearts with his gesture for the contestants.

When Amitabh Bachchan flirted with a female contestant

Recently there was a contestant Namrata Shah who was on the hot seat of KBC 13. Indeed that lady was extremely pretty and charming, so much that even Big B could not take his eyes from her. From complimenting her neckpiece to asking her to address him as Amit, it was evident that Amitabh was mesmerized by her. In the end, he even asked the producers to stop the show as he had to take Namrata for a tea date.

Becoming the first date of a female contestant

Shakti Prabhakar from Nainital got the opportunity to sit on the hot seat. It was then that Big B narrated her story and revealed that her family is tensed about her marriage but she is not ready to get married. At that moment he asked Shakti that what if he took her out on a date, Shakti blushed and revealed that this is going to be her first date.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Aasha Abhilasha’ drive to fulfil the wishes of everyone

Recently, Big B had announced that he is going to become Santa Claus for everyone and is going to star with an initiative called ‘Aasha Abhilasha’. During this phase, he fulfilled a lot of wishes. From recreating scenes of his films to naming the child in a family, he did it all.

Big B offered to give his suit to a contestant

There was a time when a contestant sitting on the hot seat complimented Big B for his suit but he had a complaint. He did not like the front pocket and on hearing this Big B could not control his laughter. It was then that Sr Bachchan offered to give away his suit to him after the show gets over.

Amitabh Bachchan became a delivery boy for a contestant

A food delivery boy had got a chance to sit on the hot seat and it was there that he expressed his wish to get food delivered at his doorstep once. Amitabh Bachchan turned his wish into reality as he got up and brought a food package and handed it to him.

