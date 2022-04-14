Happy Birthday Anita Hassanandani: 5 adorable moments of the actress with her son

Actress Anita Hassanandani along with her husband welcomed their first child Aaravv Reddy in 2021. Since then, the actress has frequently treated everyone with glimpses of her motherhood diaries on social media. The happy parents are now enjoying their best time with their little munchkin Aaravv. There is no doubt that the two are one the most caring and entertaining parents to their son. And the doting mother Anita Hassanandani keeps sharing some adorable pictures of her son on her social media leaving everyone in awe of her parenting skills. On Anita Hassanandani's birthday, here's a look at 5 adorable moments of the actress with her son.

First family picture

This was the first picture of Aaravv shared by the actress. In the click, the new parents can be seen admiring their baby.

Adorable mother-son duo

The diva posted this picture with her son and we have to say that the mother-son duo is cuteness personified. Dolled up in a lovely dress, the new mom is glowing in the picture. Aaravv, on the other hand, is giving some serious toddler fashion goals in a checkered jumpsuit and a matching bib.

Too cute to handle

If you have fallen in love with this adorable mother-son duo then here is another picture that you would not want to miss. In the click, the diva is seen flashing her million-dollar smile watching her baby Aaravv.

Little things

Anita and Aaravv are just too cute to handle. The actress never misses a chance to capture her little boy's adorable gestures on camera. In this picture, Anita is seen laughing her heart out as her toddler paints his face with cake.