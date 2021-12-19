Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 5 times the actress stunned all in a saree

Ankita Lokhande recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Vicky Jain on December 14. The wedding was not anything less than any dreamy ceremony as it was trending on social media. Right from pre-wedding festivities to marriage-the bride and groom created lifetime memories. Ankita is a well-known actress in the telly world and she has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. She is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. And for sure people are also loving the show.

Talking about her career, she debuted with a daily show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV and in 2018 she forayed into films. In 2019, Lokhande began her film career as Jhalkaribai in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Then the actress appeared in the action-thriller Baaghi 3 which was directed by Ahmed Khan and released in 2020. Ankita has also impressed her fans with fashion sense. Even at her wedding she ditched usual red and opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The bridal ensemble is from the designer’s ‘Nooraniyat’ collection and took 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship to make, reportedly.

Her bridal attire was intricately hand embroidered in gold crystal beads and antique zardosi with geometric artwork. She accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings, statement choker, necklace, nose ring, mang tikka, bangles and rings. Well, earlier also the actress has nailed the ethnic attire and left her fans in awe. Take a look here:

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Srishty Rode, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahesh Shetty were among some of the invitees. Nishant Bhatt and Rashami Desai have to miss the wedding as they are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

