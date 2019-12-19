Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: Throwback to the Pavitra Rishta actress' adorable childhood pictures

Today, as Ankita Lonkhande turns a year older, here's a cute throwback at some her adorable moments from childhood. Want to know how the Pavitra Rishta actress embraced her childhood? Take a look.

From winning hearts on the small screen to foraying into the big screen, if there is one actress who has achieved her goals this year with zeal and vigour, it is none other than the beautiful diva, Anikta Lonkhande. The Maharashtrian mulgi, who first spread her magic as Archana in Ekta Kapoor's romantic-drama Pavitra Rishta in 2009, has now become a bonafide diva of the big screen with her meticulous performance as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, opposite .



From being the innocent, lovable and sanskaari bahu on TV to being the ferocious fighter on the big screen, Anikta has proved her mettle as unfettered mettle as an actress. She has been spellbinding everyone with her acting chops, and people are applauding her amazeballs talent. Apart from her acting talent, Ankita has been the talk-of-the-town for her personal life. Be it her former relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, to her newly found love, people have been curious to know about the actress' personal life.

But, many are still not aware, how she became what she is today. We've always seen Ankita as a ravishing diva, but you how she spent her childhood? Don't you want to see how this gorgeous lady looked like a toddler? Well, if you do, you're in the right place. Today, as Ankita rings on her 34th birthday, we take a look at some of her childhood pictures. Throwback moments are the best, especially those relating to childhood and on this special day, what better than treat her fans with her awe-inspiring childhood pictures? From her cutesy looks to her nostalgic family fun, here's a glimpse of some precious moments from Ankita's love-filled childhood. It will make you believe that she was a born star.

Ankita Lonkhande's childhood that will melt your heart:

1) When sleeping in mumma’s arms was all that you needed

2) Because the happy moments with your gang will be cherished forever

3) When attending weddings wasn’t your cup of tea, as sleep was all you desired

4) The happy dance you do when you see your best friend

5) Because the ‘cousin time’ never goes out of style

6) When you made innocent faces when you didn’t have what someone else did

7) When you know you’re Born to act? Killing them with awe-inspiring expressions

The actress will soon be seen in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. Isn't Ankita looking cute as a button in these pictures? We can't help but gush over her cuteness. Wishing the head turner a very happy birthday!

