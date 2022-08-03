Happy Birthday Anushka Sen: 7 PICS of the actress that prove she has impeccable taste in fashion

Popular actress Anushka Sen celebrates her birthday today, on 3rd August. This teenage star needs no introduction as she has already carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences with her impeccable acting prowess. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows in her career and has achieved success at a very young age. Anushka has been a part of numerous shows and achieved success at a tender age. She rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev.

Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show. Apart from her flourishing career, Anushka's fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Time and again, Anushka often stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the industry.

From Traditional to western, Anushka can nail any outfit with perfection and her Instagram posts are proof of her stylish avatar. Her alluring look in social media posts always leaves fans smitten and they often flood her comment section with amazing compliments.

As Anushka celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at 7 pictures of the actress that prove she has impeccable taste in fashion:

Slaying like a queen in a strapless pink outfit

Rocking the 'Desi look' in a blue-tiful lehenga

Boss lady vibes in a grey blazer set

Glamming up and making heads turn in a heavily embellished blue and pink-hued lehenga

Dazzling in a plunging neckline green outfit

Acing her red outfit

Nailing the cowl neckline orange bodycon outfit

At present, Anushka is hosting a chat show titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Anushka Sen a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sen turns host for a new talk show 'Not just a chat show'; Krystle D'souza to be her first guest