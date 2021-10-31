Happy Birthday Arjun Bijlani: Successful journey of the actor from Ankush in Kartika to KKK11 winner

A popular face in the Indian television industry, Arjun Bijlani ringed in his 39th birthday today. In his 13 years of acting career has won the hearts of his fans with his charming smile and acting chops. The actor started his career modeling against his father’s will but very soon he become a known face in the industry. Talking about his career milestones, the actor started his journey with modeling and grabbed some commercials. He also did some music videos.

He made his acting debut with the show Kartika where he played the role of Ankush. Soon after he bagged a cameo role in the popular youth-based show Remix. The actor came to the limelight with the show ‘Left Right Left', where he played the role of Alekh. He also did a brief stint in the show 'Mohe Rang De'.

The actor won the prestigious Kalakaar Awards and Young Achievers Awards for his role in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' along with his co-actors Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and Rati Pandey. The show made him the national heart throb and he garnered a huge fan following. After the show, he became part of another popular show 'Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna', where he was seen playing Chandu. After his immense success in the show, the actress moved to reality shows as he hosted a show Road Diaries. He has also been part of limited series like Teri Meri Love Stories, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. He also played the lead in the shows Kaali - Ek Punar Avatar and 'Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar'. He was also part of the Box cricket league. Later he became part of the show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’ and was highly appreciated for his charismatic looks.

He was last seen on daily soaps as Ritik in the hit fiction show Naagin, a show which had ruled the charts ever since the time it hit the screens. His chemistry with Mouni Roy has become an instant hit with his fans. The actor was also part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty, and he became the winner by performing the stunts spectacularly.

Pinkvilla team wishes Arjun Bijlani a very happy birthday!