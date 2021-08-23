Happy Birthday Asha Negi: 5 times Pavitra Rishta actress proved she is a globetrotter

Asha Negi doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses in the telly world. She had debuted into television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina on Star Plus. The actress then appeared as Apeksha Malhotra in Ekta Kapoor's production Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. But she rose to fame from the show Pavitra Rishta where she played Purvi Deshmukh from 2011 to 2014. She also won the of Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 with Pavitra Rishta co-star and her partner .

The actress has also appeared in the shows-- Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kalpana and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In 2019, she made her debut in web series titled Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi. The series was very much appreciated by fans. Apart from this, the actress was also in news for her breakup with Rithvik. Both were dating for a long time and were also planning marriage. Their sudden breakup news left fans in shock.

The actress is more active on digital platforms and was recently seen in Collar Bomb which also starred Jimmy Shergill. However, apart from this the actress loves to travel. Her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures of her travel. Asha Negi has shared a series of pictures through her official Instagram handle. She is visible sitting amid the lush green grass and wild pink blossoms, wearing casual winters clothes. She captioned one of the photos by writing, “You know those days, those low ones.. I have not had one since a long long time now… Isn’t it amazing! Ps. I know I am totally overdoing the same look pictures but who cares”.

Check out her’s photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

