Happy Birthday Ashok Saraf: Few lesser known facts about the Hum Paanch actor

On the occasion of Ashok Saraf's birthday, we bring you a few lesser-known facts about him.

Ashok Saraf is one of the most popular actors in the Indian films and TV industries. The actor has excellent comic timing and remarkable acting skills, that can surely make anyone laugh. It won’t be wrong to say that he is the real king of comedy in India. The actor has been a part of lots of TV shows, films, and plays. He has also been awarded numerous awards for his impeccable acting skills and contribution to the entertainment industry. He is highly appreciated and widely recognized for his role in the popular comedy show Hum Paanch.

Talking to ETimes, Ashok Saraf said, “Hum Paanch never lost its magic unlike some of the current shows, which go off air because they lose fizz. Even after running for almost 10 years, the show went off air only because the makers decided to end it. The sitcom had great writing, a good cast and excellent comic situations. If the show is brought back, the audience will love it, and also, it will be as relevant today, as it was then.”

On the occasion of his birthday, we present to you some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Ashok made his acting debut with a commercial play named Yayati Aani Devyani, which was based on classic Marathi literature by V.V Shirwadkar. Later, he got involved in movies and TV shows. The actor is still associated with theatre.

The actor is responsible for bringing comedy to the Marathi film industry in the 1980s and ’90s. He took Marathi film to new heights of success with the assistance of remarkable actors like Laxmikant Berde, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Mahesh Kothare.

The actor was once involved in an unforgettable incident. After working in the movie 'Pandu Hawaldar', he was travelling to Kolhapur for the shoot of his next movie. Ashok was travelling in the Mahalakshmi Express, where two policemen recognized him and made fun of him saying that their life was better than the actor's. The incident offended the actor and he hid his face under the blanket for the rest of the journey.

Ashok Saraf is married to Nivedita Saraf, who is 18 years younger than him. Despite a huge age gap, they are deemed as one of the most popular couples in the film industry.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: We grew up on Hum Paanch set; Had affairs & breakups, Ashokji took care of us: Bhairavi aka Kajal

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×