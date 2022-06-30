Happy Birthday Avika Gor: 7 stylish pics of the Balika Vadhu child actor that scream glamour

Avika Gor aka Anandi of the television industry from the socio-drama, Balika Vadhu, celebrates her 25th birthday on Wednesday, June 30. She played the role of a child actor, Anandi, who is married off at a very young age. The show talked about the long-prevalent practise of child marriage in India. Despite the topic of the drama, it also showcased how the mother and father-in-law of the girl are educated and have a modern mentality. They educate and give her a bright future.

Balika Vadhu proved to be a game-changer in the Indian television arena and gave enormous fame to Avika Gor. Years after the show went off the air, she is still remembered for her role as Anandi. She is a grown-up young actor now and is celebrating her 25th birthday on Wednesday. Avika may have shifted to the South film industry but she still holds a strong impact in the television industry. Apart from that, she is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with 1920 - Horrors of the Heart by Mahesh and Vikram Bhatt. On her birthday, let's take a look at how Avika lost oodles of weight and has turned into a glamorous diva.

Let's check it out below:

This lavender feathered sleeveless dress with silver heels, glossy lips, and silky straight hair make her look stunning.

Avika looks like a breath of fresh air in this purple sleeveless dress.

This pleated short corset black dress is perfect for a cocktail night and Avika mesmerises with her looks here.

Denim and corset tops can never go out of fashion, and this picture of Avika Gor from one of her film's promotions is gorgeous.

This organza saree adorned with alluring handpainted floral patterns draped on Avika is nothing less than glamorous.

The captivating expression of Avika will make your heart skip a beat.

Here's Avika Gor exuding vintage vibes with this picture.

Apart from films, OTT projects, Avika Gor has ventured into production too, and here's wishing the young lady a very happy birthday.

ALSO READ: Thank You Song Farewell: Naga Chaitanya takes us through the beautiful journey of college life