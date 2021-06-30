Happy Birthday Avika Gor: Five interesting facts we bet you didn't know about Balika Vadhu's Anandi

Avika Gor has come a long way in her career today but still, her child character from Balika Vadhu is fresh in mind. Today, she has turned a year older.

Television actress Avika Gor is popularly known as Anandi from Balika Vadhu among the masses. Her fans still connect with the character. Her iconic role made her a household name. She started her acting career at a very young age. After Balika Vadhu, the actress was also seen in the hit show Sasural Simar Ka. She essayed the character of Rolly Bhardwaj and shared screen space with actor Manish Raisinghan. Their chemistry was loved by the fans. Soon, their dating rumours started going around. Recently, they had hit headlines too over secret child rumours.

It was reported that the actress and Manish have a secret child. Both have dismissed these rumours and called them baseless. To note, Avika had participated in reality shows also. Today, she has come a long way in her career and won many awards for her acting. The awards include Rajiv Gandhi National Awards, Indian Television Academy Awards among others. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She also became an inspiration after losing weight. Her transformation journey won many hearts and Instagram.

Today, she is celebrating her birthday. On her special day, we have brought some interesting facts about the actress that you may not know. Take a look here:

She is the only television actress from India to be awarded the prestigious 'Face of the Year' award in Vietnam. She has also acted in movies like Morning Walk and Paathshaala. She is also involved in various social events for awareness like campaigns for child marriage.

Many of you may be don’t know that the actress had made her appearance on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. The talented actress had attended the festival with co-star Manish Raisinghan for their short film 'Ankahee Baatein' which was selected in the short film category.

The actress is an ardent traveler and loves traveling. Her Instagram feed is filled with her traveling pictures. Avika is a big foodie and loves potatoes and junk foods. Her favourites are Pav Bhaaji and ice creams.

She is a pet lover and has got the name of her dog etched on the back of her neck. She has three more tattoos- one on her wrist, one above the ankle of her leg, and another one near the collar bone.

She made her debut in Tollywood with the film Uyyala Jampala. She had also won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu). On the work front, she has been missing from the television screen for a long time. She has also not announced her new projects.

