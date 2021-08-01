Happy Birthday Avinash Mukherjee: Lesser known facts about the Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor

It is the birthday of television’s favourite ‘Jagya’ aka Avinash Mukherjee. The actor became a household name with the show Balika Vadhu, in which he was paired opposite Avika Gor. Apart from the show, he has been a part of numerous other TV shows like Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Man Mein Hai Visshwas 2, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others. The young actor earned massive fame and success from these shows and hopes to get some interesting role in the future. He also wants to establish himself in the Bollywood industry, but presently he is focusing on the television roles. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor.

Avinash Mukherjee was born in Greater Noida and spent his initial days there before moving to Mumbai.

The actor made his acting career debut with the role of young Bharat in Ramayan in 2008. He earned fame with the show Balika Vadhu, in which he played the role of Jagdish Singh aka Jagya at the age of 11 years.

He is a very career-oriented person and graduated with BMM. He believes the actors should have a secondary income source.

He also owns a digital marketing company named AMM media.

Avinash has published a book titled, ‘The 4 Ayurvedic Golden Sutra for Healthy Living, Glowing Skin and Losing Weight by Drinking Water’. The book was published in July 2017.

The actor is dating Miss India Saloni Luthra for a long time and they have also confirmed their engagement.

Pinkvilla team wishes Avinash Mukherjee a very happy birthday!

