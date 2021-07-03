Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Did you know the comedian wanted to become a rifle shooter?

On Comedy Queen Bharti Singh's birthday, we bring to you a lesser-known fact about the actress.

Bharti Singh is one of the most talented actresses and comedians in the country. The comedian became a household name as ‘Lalli’ as the audience love her comic expression and acting chops. She has also been part of numerous successful television shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Gangs of Haseepur, and others. She has also worked in Bollywood movies including Khiladi 786, Rangan Style, Sanam Re, and others. Starting from a humble background the comedian has covered a long distance, and she has rightfully earned the title of ‘Comedy Queen’ of India.

The actress has proved her prowess as a comic star, but very few people know that the actress also excels in rifle shooting. The actress has got training in rifle shooting and archery. She also dreamt of representing India in Olympics for shooting. While talking to TOI she shared, “If not a comedian, I would have been a rifle shooter. You guys would have seen me on TV representing India at the Olympics in riffle shooting or Archery.” The actress shared in one of her Instagram posts, “I was a national level rifle shooter. I had to give it up, kyunki use time mere family ko support karna was my priority.”

The popular stand-up comedian has been making people laugh for many years. She has been through numerous ups and downs in her life which have made her the strong woman she has become today. Pinkvilla Team wishes Bharti Singh a very happy birthday!

Credits :Bharti Singh Instagram

