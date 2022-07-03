Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Lesser-known facts about the fan-favorite comedienne

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh celebrates her birthday today, on July 3. Bharti was born on 3 July 1984 in Amritsar city of Punjab, in a Punjabi family. In the year 2008, Bharti made her debut as a comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Post the show, there was no turning back for her. The actress appeared in several shows and made people fall in love with her comedy. She has carved a special place in the hearts of the audiences with her excellent comedy skills. Bharti hosted shows and was invited to several award ceremonies and reality shows to lighten up the mood of the contestants with her comedy acts.

Bharti tied the knot with longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 December 2017. The duo met each other eight years ago on the sets of the show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, while Haarsh was a scriptwriter in the same show. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly called him 'Gola' and recently named him as Laksh. Bharti has been through numerous ups and downs in her life which have made her the strong woman she has become today.

As Bharti celebrates her birthday today, let's have a look at the lesser-known facts about her life

Comedian Sudesh Lahiri was the one who offered her first role in a play after spotting her in a park playing. Then, Rajiv Thakur offered her another role.

Kapil Sharma motivated Bharti to go for an audition for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which changed her life.

Bharti Singh is not just famous for her comedy skills, yet for her amazing acting prowess that makes her unique among all. The comedienne has worked in Punjabi, Bollywood, and Kannada movies as well.

Bharti Singh is not an alone child and has two older siblings, a brother, and a sister.

Not many know but Bharti Singh is a Gold Medalist in Archery and Pistol Shooting.

Since 2016, Bharti has appeared on Forbes India's celebrity 100 lists.

In 2017, Bharti also judged the famous comedy reality show 'Comedy Dangal'.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also have a YouTube channel named 'LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's)', on which they often share vlogs related to their personal life.



