Happy Birthday Debina Bonnerjee: 5 Times the actress and Gurmeet Choudhary set major couple goals

As Debina Bonnerjee turns a year older today, we bring you some of the best mushy pictures of the actress with husband Gurmeet Choudhary that will make you fall in love with them.

The stunning Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the Television industry. She rose to fame with the portrayal of Sita in the mythological TV serial Ramayan. Well, the show not only gave her immense popularity but also gave her soulmate in her co-star Gurmeet Choudhary. Besides her acting prowess, the stunning actress often rules headlines for her love life with Gurmeet. The duo makes it for the most loved & stylish TV couples that we have. Be it their PDA on social media or stepping out together in the city, Gurmeet and Debina have always set major relationship goals for everyone.

From being friends to lovers, their love story is one that will tug at your heartstrings. Debina and Gurmeet had first met each other during a talent contest in Mumbai in 2006. Post shifting to Mumbai, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress started meeting Gurmeet more often as their friends were dating. After hanging out with each other a lot, they soon started talking to each other for hours and that's how their romance started blooming. Talking about the love confession, in an interview the actress had revealed, “One day he called me up and we spoke for hours and he kept beating around the bush; I got so fed up with it that I said, ‘I think you want to tell me that you love me.' He jumped and said yes.” The power couple got hitched in 2006 at a temple in Goregaon.

As Debina turns a year older today, we bring you the five most romantic photos of the couple that will leave you in awe of them.

Take a look.

The actor shared the stunning photo with his wife alongside a heartfelt note expressing his undying love for his better half. The two looked lovely together posing in matching ethnic outfits. “I am one lucky husband in this world Who is blessed with such a loving wife. I thank Ram ji Every day for having you In my life,” reads his caption.

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Geet actor shared mushy photos with his wife. The two looked head over heels in love with each other.

Debina & Gurmeet look smitten by each other in these lovey-dovey clicks shared by the actor on Valentine’s Day. The couple can be seen beaming with joy as they pose together.

The two looked breathtakingly beautiful as they twin in stylish outfits. Needless to say, the two look like a match made in heaven.

Debina and Gurmeet can be seen enjoying their coffee date. Sharing the beautiful clicks, the Punar Vivah star wrote, “Coffee date with my favourites. Wanna join us?My lifelines @debinabon @mr.pablochoudhary.”

Pinkvilla too wishes Debina Bonnerjee a very Happy Birthday!

Share your comment ×