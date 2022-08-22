Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: 5 PICS that prove she has a penchant for sarees

Today, August 22, popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates her birthday. Devoleena is an immensely talented personality and has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where she essayed the role of Gopi and received a lot of appreciation for her acting chops. Apart from her career, her style sense has also been the talk of the town. Devoleena often experiments with various looks and never fails to impress the fashion police.

Devoleena has an active social media presence and often treats her fans with her glamorous pictures. From ethnic outfits to western dresses, she can nail any look effortlessly and manages to grab the attention of the masses. But among all the trending and stylish outfits, Devoleena has a special corner for sarees in her heart and also in her closet. She often flaunts her love for various styles of six yards and proves to be a saree girl forever.

On her birthday, let's take a look at times when Devoleena made heads turn with her stylish sarees:

Devoleena looks pretty in a dark green saree with yellow lining details on it, and her silver accessories perfectly complement her chic look.

Devoleena surely makes a style statement here. She donned a stunning pristine white saree and opted for a matching blouse on it.

Here, she is blooming with joy in a pretty yellow traditional Assamese saree and looks spellbinding.

Devoleena knows how to raise the oomph, and here again, she managed to turn heads with her pretty pink sequined saree.

Another white and sequin look but here Devoleena's stunning plunging neckline blouse steals the limelight. Her pretty white sequined saree can be a perfect outfit for any big occasion.

