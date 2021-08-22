Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Lesser known facts about the Bigg Boss 14 fame actress

The popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her gorgeous looks, carefree nature and strong personality. The actress rose to fame with the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she played the role of Gopi bahu. She received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience. Later she was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, and she was also the proxy for Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14. The actress has carved her way to success with hard work and patience. On the special day of her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress.

The actress is born and bought up in Sivasagar in Assam, India.

She attended the GBME School and completed her graduation in Commerce.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and she had taken part in the auditions for the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 2.

She made her acting career debut with the show TV serial Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. In the show, she played the role of Bani.

She became a part of popular controversy when she informed the media that the sets of Saath Nibhana Saathiya was haunted.

Devoleena is a certified scuba driver and also has passion for singing.

She is a true fitness enthusiast and shares pictures as well as video of her workout on social media.

She has a great passion for traveling and often sets out on mini vacations.

Pinkvilla team wishes Devoleena Bhattacharjee a very happy birthday!

