Happy Birthday Dheeraj Dhoopar: From modeling to fashion designing, check out facts about Kundali Bhagya star

Today, as the Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar turns a year older, we bring to you some facts that we bet you didn't know before.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one name in the Telly world who needs no introduction. The actor who is currently making hearts beat with his amazing acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved show Kundali Bhagya opposite did not have a smooth journey until now. Coming from a small town in Bareilly to shifting to Bangalore for work and then making his way in Mumbai as an established personality, Dheeraj has had a tough, yet interesting journey so far. Dheeraj’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Sharddha Arya is loved by the audiences and the show never fails to top the TRP charts.

Achieving your goals is not easy. But, if you work with dedication and perseverance, you will surely get what you desire. This is exactly what happened with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor who began his acting journey in 2009, got his due after sheer hard work for years. He did many shows such as Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others. However, it was Sasural Simar Ka in 2013 that changed his life and made him a household name. He played the husband of Dipika Kakkar in the show.

Recently, he also ventured into hosting with Dance India Dance Season 7 and made a dream come true. He had the pleasure of shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, someone who he admits to having been a fan of since long. Today, as the handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates his birthday and turns a year older, here's a look at his journey in the entertainment world and facts about his life that we're sure many are still unaware of.

Take a look at some unknown facts about Dheeraj Dhoopar's life that will leave you amazed:

1) Dheeraj began his stint in the entertainment industry as an ad model. Yes, before playing the leads in shows, Dheeraj did numerous advertisements to prove himself. He has featured in more than 100 commercials to date.

2) Dheeraj's hunger for fame and name didn't stop there. He went onto trying his hands in ramp modeling. But, to his sheer bad luck, the hunk got rejected due to his height, and couldn't leave a mark there.

3) Not modeling, but something else was destined for him and he got his due within time. He stepped into the Telly world with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Me Swarg, and it is from there his new journey began.

4) Attaining stardom is not easy, and Dheeraj's journey has not been a bed of roses. After struggling for many years, he finally got his credit and became a household name with Sasural Simar Ka. He replaced Shoaib Ibrahim in the show and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance.

5) If you think acting and modeling is all Dheeraj is good at, you're missing out on something. To everyone's surprise, Dheeraj is also a fashion designer. In fact, he is obsessed with jackets and possesses more than 50 jackets, some of which are designed by him personally.

6) This model-actor-designer sure knows how to keep eyes hooked, courtesy - his chiseled body. Dheeraj is an absolute fitness enthusiast and hits the gym religiously to keep his toned body in shape.

7) Dheeraj met his ladylove Vinny Arora on the sets of his debut show Mata Pitah. The madly-in-love couple tied the knot in 2016 and since then have been living a happy married life.

Here's wishing Dheeraj Dhoopar a happy birthday and sending truckloads of luck to him!

